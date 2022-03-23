Trooper reunites man with family who left him behind at New York rest stop

article

A family traveling in New York had been driving for three hours before they left something important behind at a rest stop: their own relative.

The family had no idea they forgot their elderly relative until a New York State Trooper contacted them.

New York State Police said Trooper TJ Conklin was called to check on a man at the Whitney Point Rest Area off Interstate 81.

Conklin learned the man's family accidentally left him behind after he stepped out of their car to stretch his legs. He was stranded without a wallet and phone.

New York State police said Conklin had no luck trying to find relatives' phone numbers on the internet.

Finally, an out-of-state family member answered the trooper's phone call and contacted the travelers.

Police said the family thought he was sleeping in the back seat, where he had left his jacket over some baggage.

Conklin reunited the man with family in Roscoe, New York, where they all had dinner at a local diner.

"Well done, Trooper Conklin, for showing compassion and working diligently to help locate this man’s family!" a Facebook post from New York State Police said.

