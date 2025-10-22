New Wellstar hospital approved for hospital

article

The Brief $1B Wellstar hospital planned for Cobb Parkway in Acworth 🏥 230-bed facility to serve growing north metro population 📈 1,500 new healthcare jobs expected in Cobb and nearby counties 💼



State officials have approved plans for a new $1 billion Wellstar hospital in Acworth, according to Marietta Daily Journal.

What we know:

The 230-bed facility will be built along Cobb Parkway and serve residents of Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee, and Bartow counties.

Wellstar says the region’s population is expected to grow by 25,000 by 2030.

The hospital will include 70 emergency department bays, eight operating rooms, and create more than 1,500 healthcare-related jobs when completed.