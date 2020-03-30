New website helps Georgians connect to high-speed internet

FOX 5 Livestream: Click here for live updates.

A new website has been launched to help Georgians find ways to connect to high-speed internet throughout the state during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the launch of broadband.georgia.gov. In an effort to support social distancing requirements, broadband providers are offering various options for Georgians to connect to the internet.

“The fight against COVID-19 is impacting Georgians' ability to access healthcare, receive educational instruction, and serve customers in traditional ways,” said Governor Kemp. “High-speed internet is important for Georgians to continue receiving care, learning, and teleworking while they follow guidelines for social distancing. We’re grateful so many internet and mobile phone providers have stepped up to meet Georgians’ connectivity needs in this critical time.”

The website includes locations offering WiFi around the state, including some public libraries. While many of them are closed, some are still offering limited services, such as WiFi outside their buildings.

Gov. Kemp is asking Georgians to stay in their vehicles or at least 6 feet away from others when visiting the locations.

