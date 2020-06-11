New video shows possible suspects in brutal beating of Underground Atlanta GM

Police in Atlanta have released new surveillance video in connection to the brutal attack of the Underground Atlanta general manager at the end of May during the first night of protests in the city.

Craig Waters, 66, went to Underground Atlanta on Peachtree Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 30 to check on the damage after learning the protests had turned into a riot and had reached the property.

June 5, 2020 - Police searching for suspects in connection with beating of Underground Atlanta GM (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

According to police, a woman started assaulting Waters "without provocation." Then, a group of men attacked Waters as he tried to escape. Investigators said they chased him down and beat him severely. Seven people in all were involved in the attack, police said until Waters passed out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper Atlanta at 404-577-8477.