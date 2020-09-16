New video of Midtown parking garage collapse rescue

The City of Atlanta Fire Rescue posted a new video of the complicated rescue last Friday following a partial collapse at a parking garage under construction.

The parking garage is located at W. Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue near the Crown Plaza Hotel. Firefighters were called out to the scene around noon after receiving a 911 call.

The video shows Atlanta Fire Squad 4 packing a patient up to be evacuated from the structure by crane. The firefighters on the structure and on the ground had to coordinate with the crane operator who was driving blind.

Six construction workers were injured on Friday. Another worker was injured the following day after officials said a T-beam "pancaked down" multiple floors while workers were inside trying to support the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

