New type of shoplifting is hitting Atlanta drug stores

There is a type of shoplifting at drug stores that is not only a concern for retailers, but for shoppers as well.

Some thieves, especially at large retailers, are opening over-the-counter packages to snatch a portion of the contents.

They then try to close the package and put medication, vitamins, or other items back on the shelves.

Ira Katz, the pharmacist at Little Five Points Pharmacy, says law-abiding customers should be able to notice something is not right.

He said even though on rare occasions, there could be a flaw in manufacturing in which a seal does not close properly, don’t take chances.

Those items should and can be returned.

"First, take a look at what you pick up," Katz said. "Everything will have some type of seal or tamperproof closing."

Katz said just return the item and most retailers will take it back with or without a receipt.

"We have the ability to track items," he said. "You just don’t want to take chances."