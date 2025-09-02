New tool allows Fayette County medics to transfuse blood in field

The Brief Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services can now give lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. Now, residents won’t have to wait the nearly 40 minutes it takes to reach a trauma center by ambulance in order to receive blood. In cases of internal bleeding, every minute that passes lowers the life expectancy of the patient by 11%.



There is a new lifesaving trend in emergency medicine that could help more patients survive severe traumas like car accidents. It has to do with paramedics giving blood transfusions in the field rather than waiting for the patient to arrive at the emergency room.

What we know:

Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services is the latest department to start giving transfusions in the field. They say a patient with internal bleeding's life expectancy decreases by 11% every minute, and they can't stop the bleeding. They say transfusions will save more lives.

What they're saying:

They say the department will keep the blood and blood products in a squad vehicle at each end of Fayette County, and the vehicles respond to trauma scenes. Then, if necessary, the crew can administer the blood quickly.

A device that’s part of the kit can transfuse two liters of blood in under 5 minutes.

The program is two years in the making. It’s expensive and funding comes from donations by the Fayette Fire Foundation.

Big picture view:

Cobb Fire, Metro EMS and Grady are doing these kinds of blood transfusions in the field, as well. Fayette County is the farthest south that the program has stretched, and they are the first in their EMS district.

What you can do:

Fayette County is partnering with Lifesouth Community Blood Centers to perform blood drives every three months.

"It has more impact when you know that the blood you donate might go to a family member or loved one in the county," said Assistant Chief Scott Roberts.

Why you should care:

The next blood drive for this program will be in October. They say this is growing in a lot of other fire departments, and a big goal is to get this out of the rural fire departments that are even farther from trauma centers.