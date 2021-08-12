New tasting room serves up a “Legend”-ary experience

article

It’s been about five months since Good Day Atlanta showed off the plans for a tasting room and event space at Cumming’s Legends Distillery, and we promised that we’d return as soon as the facilities were finished up and ready to welcome in the public.

Well, we always keep our promises at Good Day — especially when there are award-winning spirits involved!

This morning, we returned to Legends Distillery to check out the new tasting room and VIP event space ahead of an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 14. During our visit earlier this year, we toured the Forsyth County distillery, which produces award-winning bourbons and vodka using a patented technology called Quantum Purity, which workers say creates a smooth-tasting spirit with no burn.

"We ended up winning 21 awards in our first year of existence, including the 2019 Vodka of the Year [from the John Barleycorn Spirits Competition] before we sold one bottle on the market," said chief marketing officer Chris Green.

Legends products including the Legends 87 Bourbon and the Legends 100 Bourbon are available at stores throughout the state and served at popular local restaurants including Botica, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fado Irish Pub. But now, with the addition of the tasting room at the distillery, owners say they’ll be able to showcase their products right at the place where they’re created.

Legends Distillery is located at 210 Industrial Park Drive in Cumming; Saturday’s celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the ribbon cutting scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and including Mayor Troy Brumbalow. For more information Legends Distillery, click here.

