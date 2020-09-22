New season, new workout tips from Windy Hill Athletic Club 

You’ve no doubt heard about the “Quarantine 15,” which refers to weight gain being experienced by people as they’ve stayed isolated over the past several months. And for some of us (the author of this article included…), that 15 has become more like 20.

So, today — the first day of a new season — seemed like a good time to finally get a little help in the fitness department.

We spent the morning burning some calories with Tiago Kulaif, fitness director at Windy Hill Athletic Club. Like other fitness facilities across the country, Windy Hill Athletic Club was closed to guests at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic; now back open, staffers have put several new safety measures in place, starting with limiting club capacity. In fact, on the center’s homepage, there’s a real-time meter that tracks capacity and displays hourly averages.

Staffers say other measures include equipping all team members with cleaning tools in order to maintain constant cleaning, temperature checks for everyone entering the club, and requiring all employees to wear masks. Staffers also say they’ll enforce social distancing during group fitness classes, using floor markings to indicate eight-foot spacing between participants.

And speaking of group fitness — the last time we hung out with Tiago Kulaif, he was showing off the club’s EverybodyFights boxing studio, created by George Foreman III. We got quite a workout that morning, and we know Tiago could help us do it again! Click the video player to check out our morning at Windy Hill Athletic Club — and click here for more information on the facility.