New podcast offers straight talk about weight loss

Brandi Mallory and Alix Prempeh, who've lost a combined 300 pounds, have a lot to say about the ups and downs

of our relationship with our weight.

They are workout partners, best buddies and, now, the duo behind the new podcast "2 Dope Girlz in the Gym."

After losing a combined 300 pounds, friends and workout partners Brandi Mallory and Alix Prempeh have created the podcast "2 Dope Girlz in the Gym." The two agree weight loss isn't easy, but they hope to make it fun. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We were dubbed the Howard Stern of weight loss," Brandi Mallory says.

The women pride themselves on shooting straight about weight.

"We're not going to sugarcoat anything for you," Alix Prempeh says. "I think that's what a lot of people do, they sugarcoat. Oh yes, it was easy! No, it's not easy! But we're going to make it fun!"

They're here to cheer you on, and keep you honest.

"That is the toughest part of the journey, and that's the part people try to skip over," Prempeh says. "And, that's why people fail. So, you have to take accountability for yourself."

But Mallory and Prempeh don't want to just talk about the number on your scale.

They want to talk about what's going on in your head, and your heart.

"Because there are so many people who have lost so much weight, or they want to lose weight," Prempeh says. "They know the physical side of it, but they don't understand the mental, the spiritual, all of that."

Mallory, a professional makeup artist, got her start on TV show Extreme Weight Loss.

So did their guest, Rachel Curtis, who lost 161 pounds in a year, then got stuck.

"When you go extreme, you become extreme about numbers. So that scale, and the numbers, and the weight I'd lost, and how much I weighed, it defined who I was as a person."

After regaining the weight, Curtis says she realized she had to stop focusing on the numbers,

and start focusing on her wellbeing.

"You can't do it for your husband, or do it for your kids," Prempeh says. "It is for yourself. And when you start treating yourself that way, you realize, you’re worth it. You're worth getting up and going to the gym for."

Mallory encourages women to set small goals they can meet.

"You start to feel empowered," Mallory says. "You start to feel uplifted, motivated. Then you say, well, if I can do these 5 minutes a day, maybe I can up it to 10."

Alix Prempeh encourages women to start where they are.

"Even if you're in your house, walking up your stairs, even if you're parking in the back of the parking lot, make those small changes and eventually you will find yourself in a gym."

And when you get there, "2 Dope Girlz in the Gym" will be here, to cheer you on.

"We're just here to be your accountability partners," Mallory smiles. "Even if you're not losing weight, it's just fun, we're fun!"