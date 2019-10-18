New photo released of missing woman with dementia

It has been weeks since a middle Georgia family has communicated with their loved one who suffers from dementia.

Here is an updated photo of Linda Kimble, who was put under the care of a caregiver in the metro Atlanta area before she disappeared.

Gwinnett County police are searching for Ms. Kimble. They also say they need to speak to her caregiver, Kichia Mitchell.

The family hired the caregiver back in July after the patient was released from a Snellville hospital. After first receiving assurances from Mitchell about their loved one's care, the family says they got the runaround every time they tried to do a site visit.

Mitchell told Gwinnett County police she no longer owns the care home where Kimble was staying. She gave the authorities the name of another caregiver said to now be responsible, but police are questioning that claim.