New outdoor outpost offers river activities in Roswell

We may be living in unpredictable times, but there’s one thing we can say with absolute certainty here in North Georgia — if it’s August, it’s hot.

But those looking for ways to cool off from the summer heat have some new options, thanks to the arrival of an outdoor outfitter right along the Chattahoochee River in Roswell.

The Good Day team spent the morning checking out the new Nantahala Outdoor Center Roswell Outpost, located right off of Azalea Drive at Azalea Park. If you’ve taken any adventure trips here in the Southeast, you might already know the name Nantahala Outdoor Center; NOC is one of the largest outdoor recreation companies in the country, whisking away more than a million guests per year on whitewater rafting, tubing, kayaking, and biking (among other activities) trips throughout the region, as well as offering rescue and survival training.

The new Roswell Outpost, which just opened in late June, offers a full list of gear for river and land-based activities, including tubes, stand up paddleboards, kayaks, rafts, and even e-bikes — most of which are available for hourly or half-day rentals.

Staffers say there are some specific guidelines in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including increased sanitation and cleaning, reduced group sizes, and employee screening.

To check out the available activities and rental rates, head over to the company’s here. And to get a look at the new Roswell Outpost, click the video player in this article to watch our morning adventure on the river.

