New open container district approved for downtown Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta City Council approved a new open container district in South Downtown ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The district will allow people to walk between businesses while legally consuming alcohol outdoors. The new rules will take effect April 15.



Atlanta leaders have approved a new open container district in South Downtown as the city prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday night to allow visitors to legally carry and consume alcohol outdoors within a designated area. The district will span from Alabama Street to Trinity Avenue and from Peachtree Street to Ted Turner Drive.

City officials say the move is aimed at creating a more social and walkable environment, allowing people to move between restaurants, bars and events while enjoying drinks.

The new rules are set to take effect April 15.