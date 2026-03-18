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New open container district approved for downtown Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 18, 2026 12:50pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Atlanta City Council

The Brief

    • Atlanta City Council approved a new open container district in South Downtown ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
    • The district will allow people to walk between businesses while legally consuming alcohol outdoors.
    • The new rules will take effect April 15.

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders have approved a new open container district in South Downtown as the city prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday night to allow visitors to legally carry and consume alcohol outdoors within a designated area. The district will span from Alabama Street to Trinity Avenue and from Peachtree Street to Ted Turner Drive.

City officials say the move is aimed at creating a more social and walkable environment, allowing people to move between restaurants, bars and events while enjoying drinks.

The new rules are set to take effect April 15.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta City Council. 

AtlantaNews