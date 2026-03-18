New open container district approved for downtown Atlanta
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ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders have approved a new open container district in South Downtown as the city prepares for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
What we know:
The Atlanta City Council voted Monday night to allow visitors to legally carry and consume alcohol outdoors within a designated area. The district will span from Alabama Street to Trinity Avenue and from Peachtree Street to Ted Turner Drive.
City officials say the move is aimed at creating a more social and walkable environment, allowing people to move between restaurants, bars and events while enjoying drinks.
The new rules are set to take effect April 15.