New museum exhibit in metro Atlanta explores 50 years of Apple

The Brief Roswell’s Mimms Museum of Technology and Art is unveiling a massive new exhibit called "iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple" this Wednesday. The exhibit traces the journey of Apple – which was founded 50 years ago this week -- and explores the ways in which it has shaped technology, design, and culture. Taking over an entire new wing of the museum, the exhibit features more than 2,000 artifacts, prototypes and documents from Apple’s history.



Exactly 50 years ago this week, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded a little company called Apple Inc.

And considering the fact that you’re probably reading this article on an Apple product right now, it’s safe to say the company has made quite an impact over the past half-century.

In honor of this major milestone, Roswell’s Mimms Museum of Technology and Art is unveiling a massive new exhibit called "iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple," which traces the journey of the company and explores the ways in which it has shaped technology, design, and culture. Taking over an entire new wing of the museum, the exhibit features more than 2,000 artifacts, prototypes and documents from Apple’s history, including a wall of colorful iMac G3s, an eye-opening section dedicated to desktop publishing, and an interactive exhibit that allows guests to transform themselves into an iconic iPod silhouette (you remember those ads, right?).

"iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple" marks an exciting new chapter for the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, which first opened in Roswell back in 2019. Founders Lonnie and Karin Mimms say their goal for the museum was to create a space that inspired the next generation of innovators by preserving the past — a past represented by the couple’s incredible collection of computing artifacts. Other exhibits featured in the museum include "A Tribute to Space Exploration," an astonishing collection of supercomputers, and a STEAM Timeline.

"iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple" officially opens to the public on Wednesday, April 1st — and regular museum hours are Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $22 for adults and $16 for children ages 4 to 17, and the museum is located at 5000 Commerce Parkway in Roswell. For more information on visiting the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look inside the new exhibit!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



