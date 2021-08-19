New 'Jeopardy!' host apologizes for sexist comments on podcast

The executive producer and new host of "Jeopardy!" is apologizing for sexist comments he once made on a podcast.

Mike Richards hosted a podcast from 2013 to 2014.

In one 2014 episode, Richards called his podcast co-host inappropriate names when discussing her work as a model at a trade show.

He also made disparaging comments about a woman's weight and used derogatory terms for both little people and people with disabilities.

Richards already had apologized recently after past issues and lawsuits over workplace discrimination during his time on "The Price is Right" were brought up again.

