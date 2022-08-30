New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment

A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help.

"I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours before," Monica Bazeau said.

She and her husband, Adam Bazeau say they felt unnerved when they heard strange noises near their District at Vinings apartment window.

"It wasn't a consistent bang," Ms. Bazeau said. "I'm thinking is somebody shooting."

Instead, the Bazeaus say, they now believe an injured man was throwing his shoe to get someone's attention for help.

Someone did fire shots in the area, leaving 40-year-old Demetrius Dow with multiple gunshot wounds. The Bazeaus say they didn't know that, so by the second thud, they called police.

"The dispatcher said, 'there are units in your area, where are you, we'll send them there,'" she explained. "Within 30 seconds you could see the police lights."

It's not clear where on the District at Vinings property he was shot, but the Bazeaus say the man ended up under their window and they realized after a third sound.

"That's when I could see a man crawling and then I could see his back and legs and there was blood all over them," Bazeau said.

Cobb County police say medics treated Dow at the scene but couldn't save him. The shooter is still out there, so if you know anything about the violence, you're encouraged to give Cobb County police a call.