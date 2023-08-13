Expand / Collapse search
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church gives away school supplies to area students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Church gives away school supplies

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a back-to-school event in Stonecrest.

STONECREST - Hundreds of metro Atlanta students were given free school supplies on Saturday.

They gave out school supplies, shoes and dozens of bicycles.

The pastor of the church says he asked his congregation to donate what they could for the event. But, he did have one specific rule on the type of shoes that were donated.

A number of local officials attended the event, including a DeKalb County commissioner and the mayor of Stonecrest.