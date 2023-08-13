New Hope Missionary Baptist Church gives away school supplies to area students

Hundreds of metro Atlanta students were given free school supplies on Saturday.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a back-to-school event in Stonecrest.

They gave out school supplies, shoes and dozens of bicycles.

The pastor of the church says he asked his congregation to donate what they could for the event. But, he did have one specific rule on the type of shoes that were donated.

A number of local officials attended the event, including a DeKalb County commissioner and the mayor of Stonecrest.