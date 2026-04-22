New Google data center planned for LaGrange in Troup County

The Brief Google plans new LaGrange data center as part of Georgia expansion. Company will fund infrastructure and invest in energy efficiency programs. Project includes $1 million for local upgrades and environmental efforts.



Google announced plans to build a new data center in LaGrange, expanding its long-term investment in Georgia’s digital infrastructure.

What we know:

The facility in Troup County will be designed as one of the company’s most energy-efficient sites and will support services like Google Search, Maps and YouTube, while also strengthening the local economy.

As part of the project, Google says it will cover all infrastructure and power costs tied to the development, ensuring no added burden on local residents.

The company is also investing $1 million in energy efficiency upgrades for local families and partnering on environmental efforts, including water restoration projects along the Chattahoochee River.