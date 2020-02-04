New Georgia bill aims to raise state's high school dropout age

Georgia lawmakers want to raise the high school dropout age to 17 years old.

Democratic state Rep. Erica Thomas made the announcement at the State Capitol Tuesday morning. The current legal dropout age is 16.

“With sex trafficking numbers being so high, we want to keep our kids in school and away from the perils of the streets,” Thomas said in a statement. “Now is the time to support our students and put them on a path to graduation. By raising the dropout age to 17 years old, we hope to discourage students from leaving the education system.”

The legislation, House Bill 783, will be introduced in the Georgia House.