New free program focusing on helping Georgia's black farmers

A new free program aims to increase productivity and profitability for minority and underserved farmers.

The TEAM Tilley Leaders Program allows eligible farmers to use farm-specific data combined with proprietary technology to learn how to increase productivity and profitability.

It's all designed to show farmers how certain decisions can impact their bottom line and profitability.

"Financial farm management and data collection is and will be paramount to the sustainability and success of underserved farmers around the country. I see this program as providing the tools and more importantly, the technology to begin leveling the playing field so that we can change the trajectory for ourselves," said LaGrand Elliott, the owner of Jackson, Mississippi's Foot Print Farms.

The program, which is through Daitaas and by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, will include online and in-person training.

Up to 150 farmers who own or rent farmland in Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be eligible each year.

The free program will begin in the fall.

To learn more about the program, visit Team Tilley's website.