New Fayetteville police K-9 named fallen deputy

The Fayetteville Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged member to its team, and his name carries a special tribute.

The department announced that its newest K-9 officer will be called K-9 Mac, in memory of Spalding County Sgt. Marc McIntyre, who was shot and killed in 2023 while responding to a domestic call in Griffin.

McIntyre had served with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office since 2015 and was remembered as a dedicated public servant.

Fayetteville police said naming their new K-9 in his honor was a way to recognize McIntyre’s sacrifice and to carry forward his legacy of selfless service.

K-9 Mac will now join the ranks of the Fayetteville Police Department’s K-9 unit.