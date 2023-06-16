New details emerge in Atlanta man abducted, beaten, and found in Buckhead

A southeast Atlanta man says he was kidnapped by three men near his apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The man told officers he was out running around 2:30 a.m. when he was abducted near Bill Kennedy Way SE.

Police say the man described his abductors as being three men in a black pickup truck. He said he was overpowered by the men.

He told police one of the men put a cloth, which smelled like a mix of acetone and vinegar, over his mouth. He then passed out.

Eventually, he came to and tried to fight his way out of it. His abductors pistol-whipped and beat him.

After a struggle, he was able to get away along Pharr Road. He ended up passing out in an alleyway.

He said he was able to eventually escape and flag down a passing driver who call 911 for him.

Officers met the man around 7:40 a.m. at 400 Pharr Road NE in Buckhead.

The man told the officer his shoes, phone, and wallet were taken.

The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for scratches and cuts on his face and head. He also may have suffered a concussion.

No arrests have been made.

The crooks are believed to have been driving a black Cadillac pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police.