New Dawson County K-9 reporting for duty

Image 1 of 2 ▼ K-9 Officer Oakley poses with her new handler, Corporal Davis. (Credit: Dawson County Sheriff's Office)

Meet K-9 Officer Oakley. Don't let her warm cuddles and kisses fool you, this puppy is in power. She's the newest recruit at the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

Oakley the bloodhound was donated to her team on Monday. They say she'll be trained to track and locate missing persons in the community.

On her first day, she met her new partner in crime, Corporal Davis, who is said to be eager to learn and excited to begin this new phase.

The sheriff's office is accepting donations in-house for the equipment and supplies K-9 Officer Oakley will need to do her job.