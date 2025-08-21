New CDC director tours Roybal campus, meets with employees

The Brief At least 600 CDC employees are being laid off, according to the Associated Press. CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez confirmed the cuts during a visit to the Decatur headquarters. Her visit also came as staff continue to recover from the Aug. 8 campus shooting that left bullet holes across buildings and deep anxiety among employees.



At least 600 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being laid off, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

The union representing CDC workers said permanent termination notices went out this week. The AP reports the cuts include about 100 employees in prevention-related roles.



CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez, who was appointed earlier this year, confirmed the layoffs in an interview Thursday. She toured the Decatur headquarters, where bullet holes and other damage remain from the Aug. 8 mass shooting carried out by 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White.

Monarez also met with employees still reeling from the tragedy. Many workers remain shaken as hundreds of rounds fired by the gunman shattered windows across the campus, including offices where employees were present.



"There’s still a lot of anxiety here," Monarez said, noting that new security measures are being discussed. She said her focus is on supporting staff as the agency moves forward in the wake of both the shooting and the newly announced layoffs.

The CDC has not released further details about which positions are being eliminated.

FOX 5 Atlanta was able to speak to Dr. Monarez one-on-one and will have much more about that conversation later today.