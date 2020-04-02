New Birth Missionary Baptist Church postpones COVID-19 testing

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was planning on hosting coronavirus testing this weekend but has postponed due to Governor Kemp's shelter-in-place order.

Ahead of the postponement, the church announced it was partnering with RoweDocs, the nation's largest African-American owned telemedicine company.

"We look forward to coordinating with our local and state officials to support flattening the curve in Georgia and helping to heal our nation and our world from this global epidemic," the church said on Thursday.

New Birth also said the church will be suspending its drive-in worship planned for this year's Resurrection Service, but will continue to stream sermons online.

