New bill could dissolve the city of Hiram over money crisis

The Brief State Sen. Jason Anavitarte says Hiram is in a financial crisis and has proposed a bill to dissolve the city. City leaders are considering a property tax for the first time in decades to create a new source of revenue. If Senate Bill 630 passes, the city would have one year to fix its finances or be absorbed by Paulding County.



The future of the city of Hiram is on the line as state lawmakers consider a bill that could dissolve the municipality entirely due to a looming budget crisis.

What we know:

State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R) sponsored Senate Bill 630 after reviewing the city's 2025 audit and 2026 fiscal budget, which he says show significant deficits.

Anavitarte claims the city is on the verge of needing short-term loans just to cover payroll. If the bill passes, it would take effect in July, giving Hiram exactly one year to stabilize its financial situation.

Failure to do so would result in the city being dissolved and all services being turned over to Paulding County.

What we don't know:

t is currently unclear exactly how much debt the city has accrued or what specific services would be the first to face cuts if revenue isn't raised.

Additionally, the exact rate of the proposed property tax has not yet been finalized by city leaders.

What they're saying:

Mayor Frank Moran met with residents Tuesday to address the "money crisis," admitting the city's balance is low but insisting they are already making changes.

"We're going to have to find additional sources of revenue. If they want the city to be viable, we're going to have to do something," Moran said.

He pushed back against the Senator's assessment, stating, "I'm sure we can make the one-year deadline. We're not as destitute as he thinks we are."

Residents are also rallying to save the town's identity.

"We love our little city of Hiram," said resident Leslie Daniels. "Our children go to school together... we want our city. Let's not get rid of it, there's nowhere else like Hiram."

What's next:

The city is moving forward with plans to implement a property tax, a move Hiram hasn't made in decades.

If SB 630 clears the legislature and becomes law this summer, the "one-year clock" will begin in July 2026.

City leaders expressed confidence Tuesday night that they can meet the deadline and prove the city is still viable.

Local perspective:

For Hiram residents, the dissolution of the city would mean the end of local governance and a total reliance on Paulding County for police, roads, and sanitation.

The introduction of a property tax marks a major shift for a community that has avoided such taxes for years to remain competitive and affordable.