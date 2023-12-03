New animal shelter opens on Fulton Industrial Boulevard

A brand new $40 million animal shelter on Fulton Industrial Boulevard is set to transform animal welfare in Fulton County. Lifeline Animal Project, tasked with managing the shelter, marked the occasion with a grand opening celebration on Saturday. The 50,000-square-foot facility is three times the size of the county's previous shelter, providing increased capacity to house more animals in the coming years.

The former facility, as described by Lifeline Animal Project, was grim and inadequate for several reasons, including overcrowding and outdated infrastructure. The new shelter, a significant improvement, is deemed orders of magnitude better and different, according to officials.

The state-of-the-art shelter features a full-service vet clinic, a cat condo, and designated play and adoption areas for new owners. These additions aim to enhance the well-being of animals and provide a more comprehensive approach to their care.