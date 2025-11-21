New $4.75 stormwater fee to begin June 1 in Cobb County

The Brief Cobb commissioners approve $4.75 stormwater fee increase New fee begins June 1 for unincorporated Cobb and Mableton residents Businesses, churches and schools will pay per 3,700 square feet



Cobb County residents will soon see higher stormwater fees after commissioners approved a rate increase aimed at generating millions for infrastructure improvements.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the board voted Tuesday night to raise the county’s stormwater fee to $4.75, a change that will take effect June 1. The increase applies to people living in unincorporated Cobb County and the city of Mableton.

Non-residential properties — including businesses, churches and schools — will also face the $4.75 charge, but on a different scale. Those properties will pay the fee per every 3,700 square feet of land.

What they're saying:

County leaders say the additional funding will help address aging drainage systems and prevent flooding in vulnerable areas. The updated fee structure is intended to support long-term stormwater upgrades across the county.