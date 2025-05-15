'Neurosingers' use music to help support neuroscience research

The Brief Two Gwinnett County School of Mathematics and Technology students started a nonprofit using their passion for singing to raise money for neurodegenerative disease research. In eight months, the pair have raised $1,800 for GSU Research Labs. The sisters perform at retirement homes around metro Atlanta.



Two sisters are combining their passions to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

The Gwinnett School of Mathematics and Technology students decided to use their love of music to raise money for neurodegenerative disease research. Together, they started a nonprofit called Neurosingers.

Singing and neurodegenerative disease research - those two things might not seem to go hand in hand, but for Amanda Tiruwuha, they are the perfect mash-up.

"I believe that combining passions while also contributing to your community is one of the greatest things you can do," Tiruwaha said.

The high school sophomore did just that. She and her sister, Sarem, use their love of singing to help others.

"So during the summer, I got kind of into neuroscience research because that's always been a topic I've been kind of interested in. And I noticed for a lot of neurodegenerative diseases there is so much research that could be going on, but the main thing is funding that it needs," she said.

They perform around their community to raise money they donate to research labs at Georgia State University. Since they started less than a year ago, they've brought in around $1,800.

"So although I can't, you know, be in a lab 24/7, or contribute directly, or cure Alzheimer's, what I can do is sing in my community and fund that research to help it keep going forward and hopefully helping my family indirectly or directly in the long-term future," the high school sophomore said.

The sisters formed the Neurosingers to raise money for neurodegenerative disease research. (Courtesy of the family)

It's a cause that's close to the sisters' hearts. Alzheimer's Disease runs in their family.

"It does run in our family, and it is a little bit scary, but being able to sing and being able to directly contribute to the possibly finding a cure to this disease or working toward that has been really helpful for us, and we really enjoy doing it," Sarem Tiruwuha said.

Most of their performances are in retirement homes, where they can connect with others who are impacted by neurodegenerative diseases. Some even share their personal stories with the girls.

"He told us that he had a sister who was suffering from the disease, and it touched us very much because he said he really wants to see more research going towards this disease, and it really pushed us to keep performing at retirement homes," Amanda Tiruwuha said.

The group now has 14 members, but they hope to continue to grow to reach more people and raise more money for the cause.

"You're given a passion or a talent for a reason, so don't ask questions like what do I do with this. Ask why do I have this talent, how can I contribute to my community, and then you can make those big changes," she said.

If you want to learn more about the NeuroSingers, you can visit their website: https://www.neurosingers.org