Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:13 AM EST until WED 7:56 PM EST, Forsyth County
5
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:36 PM EST until THU 5:31 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Netflix plans to stop users from sharing passwords by end of March

By Phillip Nieto
Published 
Netflix
FOX Business

From DVDs to Academy Awards: The history of Netflix

Netflix paved the way for countless other entertainment streaming services to follow.

Netflix plans to bar users from sharing passwords for free by the end of March of this year, according to a recent company announcement in a letter to shareholders.

Back in October, the streaming giant said it would begin charging subscribers who share their accounts but did not give a specific date or information for when the new policy would be enacted. 

In a quarter four earnings report released late last week, Netflix revealed it would implement the paid sharing system across the platform in the latter portion of quarter one. 

"Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders. While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly."

2023 SAG AWARDS NOMINATIONS: JENNIFER COOLIDGE, AUSTIN BUTLER AND BRENDAN FRASER ALL UP FOR AWARDS

"So we've worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account." 

The company noted that the new policy would likely lead to "near term engagement" being "negatively impacted" as some users stop consuming content on the platform due to the loss of a free account. 

NETFLIX TO OPEN $900M FACILITY AT FORMER FORT MONMOUTH ARMY BASE IN NEW JERSEY

However, Netflix assured shareholders that, despite the new changes, engagement will grow "over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts."

Read more from FOX Business