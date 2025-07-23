Neighbors worried after teen critically injured in Austell shooting

article

The Brief Neighbors say the atmosphere has changed dramatically since the shooting, and many parents are now keeping their children indoors. Kenneth Lee Jones found 13-year-old Desiyah Reed after he was shot Monday. He stayed with him until help arrived. Three juveniles were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.



Residents in an Austell neighborhood are worried after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head earlier this week.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the atmosphere has changed dramatically since the shooting, and many parents are now keeping their children indoors.

"It's just been what everyone has been talking about," said Wayne Ransom, a neighbor. "People are hoping he pulls through."

"I heard gunshots like pow pow pow then pow pow pow pow," said Kenneth Lee Jones, another neighbor.

Jones said he rushed outside after hearing the shots and found the young teen in the parking lot. He stayed with him until help arrived.

"I see the young boy laying on the ground and I called over there to him, and he was still breathing, and I just told him keep breathing man," Jones said.

"I hope the truth comes to light, whatever happened," Ransom said."I'm just worried about the kid. It's sad to hear especially for someone who lives right next to me."

The backstory:

Desiyah Reed was shot around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon on Padgett Road. He is currently being treated at Children’s Hospital.

Later that evening, the SWAT team arrived to execute search warrants.

Three juveniles were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The names of the suspects have not been released since they are under 18.

According to a GoFundMe page, Desiyah's family says he is "clinging to life" and added, "we have to move forward in whichever way God says."

What you can do:

The GoFundMe also states that the family is in need of donations, as they are hoping for the best but preparing for a vigil and funeral service.