Neighbors win fight against Walmart drone delivery site in East Cobb

The Brief Cobb County leaders rejected Walmart’s proposed drone delivery site in East Cobb. Residents raised concerns about noise, safety and privacy during public meeting. Officials say the proposal could return with more data in the future.



A proposal to bring Walmart drone delivery to East Cobb has been rejected following strong opposition from residents.

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What we know:

More than 1,200 people signed a petition against the rezoning request, and dozens spoke at a public meeting raising concerns about noise, safety and privacy.

The drones, operated by Wing Aviation, would deliver small packages within a six-mile radius and are already in use across parts of metro Atlanta.

Despite assurances from the company that the drones do not record video or audio, county leaders said they did not have enough information to make an informed decision and ultimately voted against the proposal, though it could be reconsidered in the future.