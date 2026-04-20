Neighbors take a stand against Walmart's drone delivery expansion

The Brief Residents in East Cobb are taking a stand against a proposal that would allow a local Walmart to use a drone delivery service. A petition opposing the drone hub has gathered more than 1,175 signatures as opponents raise concerns about noise, safety, and privacy.



Cobb County officials are set to consider a plan Tuesday that would allow a Walmart on Johnson Ferry Road to launch a drone delivery operation.

Local opposition grows

What we know:

Residents living near the Johnson Ferry Road Walmart are pushing back against the potential introduction of a drone delivery hub in their neighborhood.

Opponent Nick Thompson told FOX 5 that he fears the service would disrupt the quiet nature of his community, while resident Tyler Rogers expressed concerns regarding potential drone failures and noise levels.

A petition launched to stop the project has received over 1,175 signatures.

Future of retail delivery

The other side:

While many in the community are voicing opposition, not all residents share the same concerns. Some community members, like resident Tamara Meaux, believe that drone delivery is an inevitable development. "I think this is what's going to happen, regardless of what people want or don't want. It's been talked about for a long time and I think it's the future," Meaux said.

Program details and timeline

The backstory:

Walmart began deploying drones for deliveries at six metro Atlanta stores in late 2025. Each of these locations currently utilizes multiple drones, which are capable of carrying packages weighing just under 2.5 pounds.

According to operational guidelines for the program, the drones can fly a distance of up to 6 miles from their launch pads.

Potential impact on the area

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the Cobb County zoning board will rule on the proposal or what specific safety and noise mitigation measures, if any, the county might require from Walmart if the project is approved.

Zoning board hearing

What's next:

The project is scheduled to be reviewed by the Cobb County zoning board on Tuesday morning. Opponents of the plan intend to attend the meeting to voice their concerns directly to county leaders.