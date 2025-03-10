Nearly 1K Ecstasy pills, marijuana, cash and gun found in Hart County home

article

The Brief Hart County deputies seized 953 Ecstasy pills, 2.8 pounds of marijuana, and a firearm. Johnny LaQuintin Carter, 45, was arrested and faces multiple drug and firearm charges. The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.



A Hart County man is facing multiple charges after authorities seized nearly 1,000 Ecstasy pills, 2.8 pounds of marijuana, and a firearm during a search warrant operation.

What we know:

On March 7, the Hart County Sheriff's Office executed a warrant at 570 Slaton Avenue in Hartwell, leading to the arrest of Johnny LaQuintin Carter, 45.

He has been charged with trafficking Ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and multiple firearm offenses.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.