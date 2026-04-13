Near-record heat in metro Atlanta expected later this week

The Brief Early-season heat could bring first 90° day weeks ahead of schedule Dry air and breezy conditions increasing fire danger Warm, quiet pattern with minimal rain and comfortable nights



Unseasonably warm temperatures are settling into metro Atlanta this week, with a stretch of above-average highs that could challenge — and even break — daily records.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the biggest headline is the early-season heat, with temperatures climbing toward the upper 80s and even the potential for the first 90-degree day of the year — arriving nearly six weeks ahead of schedule.

Despite the heat, humidity levels will remain relatively low, keeping mornings and evenings comfortable. Early-day temperatures are starting in the low 60s, offering a mild start before a quick warm-up by late morning.

However, that dry air is also creating elevated fire danger across the area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect as winds increase and humidity drops even further, creating conditions that could allow fires to spread more easily.

🌤️ This week's forecast

Today:

☀️ Warm with a mix of sun and clouds

🌡️ High: 80–85° (above average)

💨 Breezy at times with low humidity → 🔥 elevated fire risk

🌅 Reaches the low 70s by late morning

Tonight:

🌇 Clear and pleasant

🌡️ Temperatures fall through the 70s into the 60s

👌 Comfortable conditions for evening plans

Midweek (Tue–Thu):

🔥 Increasing heat each day

🌡️ Mid to upper 80s, nearing 90°

📈 Some days could tie or break records

🚫 Dry conditions continue

Late Week into Weekend:

🥵 Peak heat with first 90° possible

⛅ Slight cooldown begins late weekend

🌦️ Weak system moves through, but little rain expected

Rain chances remain extremely limited throughout the week. While storm systems will stay active to the north and west of Georgia, metro Atlanta is expected to stay dry, with little relief from the heat.

Temperatures will steadily climb through the workweek, with several days expected to approach or break records. By the weekend, a weak system could bring slightly cooler conditions, but it is not expected to produce significant rainfall.