NBA trade: Atlanta Hawks land Lu Dort in three-team deal

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The Brief The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring standout defender Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a major three-team NBA trade. The blockbuster deal sends former top draft pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma City receives three heavily protected second-round draft picks to help the team lower its player salary payroll.



The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade starting forward Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as part of a three-team deal that sends Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks, according to a person familiar with the negotiation.

What we know:

Atlanta lands Dort, a proven defensive star who averaged 11.6 points over his first seven years with the Thunder. The Hawks are also acquiring Ryan Nembhard from Dallas, who averaged 6.6 points during his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Dallas receives Risacher, the runner-up for the 2024-25 rookie of the year award who averaged 11.1 points in Atlanta. Risacher joins Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, giving the Mavericks three former No. 1 overall draft selections on their roster.

The Thunder receive three heavily protected second-round draft picks in the exchange. This financial move allows Oklahoma City to drop its team salary below the strict second apron level of the league.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when the league will give final approval to the three-team agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press anonymously because the terms cannot be publicly announced until that review is complete.