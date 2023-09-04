NBA star Josh Okogie hosts family carnival in hometown of Snellville

NBA sensation Josh Okogie, of the Phoenix Suns, brought an afternoon of fun and excitement to the Snellville community by organizing a family carnival at his alma mater, Shiloh High School. The event, held on Saturday, aimed to engage with the local community and provide an enjoyable day out for families before the NBA season kicks off.

The carnival, complete with all the classic favorites, offered a delightful array of games, prizes, mouth-watering food, face painting, and much more. Okogie, known for his contributions both on and off the basketball court, expressed his desire to give back to his community through this event.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this family-friendly extravaganza was that all the entertainment and activities were provided free of charge, allowing families to come together and enjoy a day of bonding without financial constraints.

The event drew a significant crowd, with families from Snellville and the surrounding areas flocking to Shiloh High School for a day filled with laughter, games, and community spirit.