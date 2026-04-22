Nazi symbol found at Decatur High School during chalk-art project

The Brief Someone drew a Nazi swastika during a chalk-art assignment at Decatur High School. School officials are treating the incident as hate speech and a violation of standards. The Anti-Defamation League reports that anti-Jewish incidents are rising in schools.



Decatur High School officials are investigating after someone drew a swastika on campus during a class assignment Monday.

Swastika found during school art project

What we know:

City Schools of Decatur and Decatur High School confirmed a swastika was found on campus on Monday.

According to a letter sent to families, a class was participating in a chalk-art assignment when students drew various religious and political symbols.

One of those symbols was a swastika, which the school is now treating as hate speech.

Todd Young, Southeast Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), told FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Christopher King that the district addressed the problem to the organization's satisfaction.

In a statement, the district said, "City Schools of Decatur and Decatur High School take such incidents very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if any specific students have been disciplined or what consequences the person responsible might face.

The school district would not say what action was taken and declined to speak on camera.

Antisemitism rising in public schools

Big picture view:

The ADL reports that antisemitic incidents have reached elevated levels over the last three years.

Young says these incidents, which often include vandalism and hate symbols, are meant to harass and intimidate students.

He noted that Jewish students are frequently singled out due to the ongoing war involving Israel and Iran.

The backstory:

Beyond geopolitical conflicts, Young says conspiracy theories on social media are fueling the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric.

He explained that students are being "inundated with terrible messages, with factually incorrect information and, frankly, with hateful language."

When students face these symbols, the ADL's main concern is ensuring they feel protected.