Natural hair show coming to Georgia International Convention Center

The World Natural Hair Health & Beauty Show is coming to College Park this weekend.

It's the 24th year of the show.

Organizers expect more than 25,000 people during the event, which they say has something for everyone.

"We have a braid competition, we have a natural hair competition and a loc competition. We have tons of workshops for them to sharpen their skills on barbering, haircutting, natural hair styling. Yep, we have the latest," the show's CEO and president Taliah Waajid told FOX 5.

The event will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center starting on Friday.

Tickets are available now on the show's website.