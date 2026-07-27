Nationwide manhunt for Georgia fugitive as FBI joins search
ATLANTA - The manhunt for a Georgia inmate has gone national as the Federal Bureau of Investigation joins the search.
Federal authorities believe Pablo Zuriel-Miranda may have crossed into Mexico to avoid prosecution but needs the public’s vigilance to help.
FBI fugitive search
What we know:
The FBI added Pablo Zuriel-Miranda to its Additional Wanted list. Federal law enforcement officials say Zuriel-Miranda is facing serious criminal charges and fled to avoid prosecution.
Investigators suspect he may be hiding in Mexico or traveling through border communities. The FBI is offering a financial reward for details that directly lead to his arrest and extradition.
Atkinson County Jail escape
The backstory:
Zuriel-Miranda was being held in the Atkinson County Jail in Peason for pretrial detention on murder and aggravated assault charges. On Sunday, he was charged again with felony escape with a federal warrant being issued the following day.
According to Sheriff David Moore, he does not believe Zuriel-Miranda is in Georgia. The sheriff said he will be launching a probe into how Zuriel-Miranda was allowed out of his cell.
Unanswered questions
What we don't know:
Federal authorities have not released his exact current location or confirmed specific sightings. It remains unclear if anyone is helping Zuriel-Miranda evade law enforcement while he is on the run.
Fugitive details
What you can do:
The FBI established a dedicated tipline to collect information regarding Zuriel-Miranda's whereabouts. Federal agents urge anyone with information to contact local FBI offices or the nearest American embassy.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which detailed the active fugitive warrant and wanted poster for Pablo Zuriel-Miranda.