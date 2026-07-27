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Nationwide manhunt for Georgia fugitive as FBI joins search

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published July 27, 2026 10:37 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 10:37 PM EDT
article

Pablo Zuriel-Miranda (FBI)

The Brief

    • The FBI added Pablo Zuriel-Miranda to its Additional Wanted list after he fled prosecution for alleged violent crimes.
    • Federal authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest and extradition.
    • Investigators believe Zuriel-Miranda may have crossed the border into Mexico to avoid capture.

ATLANTA - The manhunt for a Georgia inmate has gone national as the Federal Bureau of Investigation joins the search.

Federal authorities believe Pablo Zuriel-Miranda may have crossed into Mexico to avoid prosecution but needs the public’s vigilance to help.

FBI fugitive search

What we know:

The FBI added Pablo Zuriel-Miranda to its Additional Wanted list. Federal law enforcement officials say Zuriel-Miranda is facing serious criminal charges and fled to avoid prosecution. 

Investigators suspect he may be hiding in Mexico or traveling through border communities. The FBI is offering a financial reward for details that directly lead to his arrest and extradition. 

Atkinson County Jail escape

The backstory:

Zuriel-Miranda was being held in the Atkinson County Jail in Peason for pretrial detention on murder and aggravated assault charges. On Sunday, he was charged again with felony escape with a federal warrant being issued the following day.

According to Sheriff David Moore, he does not believe Zuriel-Miranda is in Georgia. The sheriff said he will be launching a probe into how Zuriel-Miranda was allowed out of his cell.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not released his exact current location or confirmed specific sightings. It remains unclear if anyone is helping Zuriel-Miranda evade law enforcement while he is on the run. 

Fugitive details

What you can do:

The FBI established a dedicated tipline to collect information regarding Zuriel-Miranda's whereabouts. Federal agents urge anyone with information to contact local FBI offices or the nearest American embassy. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which detailed the active fugitive warrant and wanted poster for Pablo Zuriel-Miranda. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public Safety