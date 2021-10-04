National Taco Day celebrates traditional Mexican food

article

Monday is National Taco Day and national chains are celebrating with some deals.

Taco Bell is offering free tacos when you make a purchase through its app.

Chipotle and Moe's don't have specific deals, but you'll get food for free for joining their rewards program.

The idea for tacos is believed to have originated in Mexico's silver mines in the 18th century.

