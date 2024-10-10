National Guard member found guilty of murdering girlfriend at Smyrna hotel

article

A member of the Mississippi National Guard is waiting to be sentenced after she was convicted for the murder of her girlfriend at a Smyrna hotel.

On Oct. 4, a Cobb County jury found 26-year-old Selena Kellum guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and entering an automobile.

Officials say on Dec. 23, 2021, Smyrna Police were called to do a welfare check at the InTown Suites Extended Stay located at 3000 Highland Parkway SE.

Inside the hotel room, the officers found the body of 24-year-old Shaikia Strong. She had been shot once in the neck and twice in the face.

According to investigators, Kellum picked up the shell casings, packed her bags, stole $324 from Strong’s car, and drove to her sister’s house in Mississippi. She allegedly stopped to hide pieces of evidence in a storage unit near Biloxi.

Once in Mississippi, Kellum turned herself in to the police.

"Shaikia left her hometown in Mississippi to pursue her dream of becoming an actor, and at the time of her death, she was on the path to achieving that dream. This jury’s verdict ensures justice for Shaikia and holds Selena Kellum accountable for her actions," Senior District Attorney Jared Horowitz said in a statement.

Kellum, who has been in custody at the Cobb County Jail without bond since her arrest, will be sentenced at a later date.