National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing inside Fulton County Jail.

A team of 30 National Guardsmen conductsed coroanvirus testing inside the Fulton County Jail.

For most of the day Tuesday, nearly 200 officers, medical personnel and other civilians received the tests. They all volunteered, so management did not know how many might show.

It was a strong turnout that pleased Cpl. Adam Lee.

"We would rather know now than to have something come up that hurts us over time," Lee said.

A jail is not a work environment that is conducive to social distancing. Lee said the staff, except for the clerical, must be hands on.

Before the mass testing, the jail has seen just seven employees come back positive for COVID-19. Lee believes most of those cases originated from outside the jail.

Periodically, inmates are also tested if and when they show or complain of symptoms.

And everyone inside the building is required to don masks. The new tests for staff should be available soon.