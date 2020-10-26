Expand / Collapse search
NASA, SpaceX target Nov. 14 for manned Crew-1 mission to ISS

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 day ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX have announced a new date for the launch of the first crew rotation mission to the International Space Station.

The launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the ISS is now targeted for 7:49 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The launch was scheduled for Oct. 31 but was delayed to allow time for SpaceX to resolve an issue with Falcon 9 rocket engines that scrubbed a recent launch attempt with a GPS navigation satellite, according to Spaceflightnow.com.

RELATED: 2nd NASA, SpaceX manned mission delayed until November

In this handout provided by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), back dropped by planet Earth the International Space Station (ISS) is seen from NASA space shuttle Endeavour.

Managers of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission will hold a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 28, to discuss the upcoming launch, including results from recent testing of the Falcon 9 Merlin engines following unexpected data SpaceX noted during a recent non-NASA launch.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 crew members are seen seated in the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft during crew equipment interface training. From left to right are NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, mission specialist; Victor Glover, pilot; and Mike Hopkins, Cre

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-1 astronauts will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, and Flight Engineers Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins. The arrival of Crew-1 will increase the regular crew size of the space station’s expedition missions from six to seven astronauts, adding to the amount of crew time available for research.

FOX 35 will stream Wednesday's news conference.