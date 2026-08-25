NASA picks Georgia Tech to lead aerospace workforce hub

The Brief NASA has selected Georgia Tech to lead a new statewide aerospace workforce hub. The initiative will help train students for jobs including technicians, electricians and machinists. Georgia Tech is one of seven institutions nationwide sharing $10.5 million in federal funding.



Georgia Tech will lead a new statewide effort aimed at preparing more Georgia students for careers in the aerospace industry.

What we know:

NASA selected the university to establish an aerospace workforce hub that will bring together industry leaders, community colleges and high school programs.

The initiative will focus on preparing students for critical technical jobs, including work as technicians, electricians and machinists.

Georgia Tech among seven institutions selected

Georgia Tech is one of seven institutions nationwide selected to receive a share of $10.5 million in federal funding for the workforce initiative.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp praised the partnership and its potential to prepare Georgians for jobs in the growing aerospace sector.

"The future is being written right here in Georgia while we build the workforce to meet it," Kemp said.