Sheriff: 1 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting at Bibb County food mart

Deputies in Bibb County are investigating a shooting at a food mart that killed one man and sent two other victims to the hospital.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the shooting happened at the Reliance Food Mart on the 3500 block of Napier Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Macon resident Darryl Dewight McCrary was fatally shot while he was sitting in his vehicle in the food mart's parking lot. His next of kin has been notified.

Another 21-year-old victim was also wounded by gunfire as she sat in her own vehicle. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she is in critical condition.

A third victim left the scene before deputies arrived and went to the hospital by himself. He is currently in stable condition.

At this time, deputies say they do not know the identity of any possible suspects or the reason behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, Investigator Deandre Hall at (478) 951-6849, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

