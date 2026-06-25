Naked North Carolina man arrested after foot chase along I-85

The Brief Deputies in Franklin County arrested a naked North Carolina man near Interstate 85 after a chase into the woods. The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation following a brief struggle with law enforcement. Authorities filed charges for public indecency and obstruction but say they are prioritizing the man's medical treatment.



A North Carolina man faces criminal charges after running naked into the woods near Interstate 85 and fighting with Franklin County deputies on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Franklin County roadside arrest

What we know:

Emergency operators received calls between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. regarding a suspicious person near Neal Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. When deputies from the patrol division arrived, they encountered Jacob Southall of Gastonia, North Carolina, who ran naked into the woods toward I-85.

Other responding deputies found Southall on I-85 near Neal Road. After a brief struggle, deputies took him into custody and transported him to Saint Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia for an evaluation.

Southall investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused Southall to be in the area or why he was without clothing.

The sheriff's office has not released details on how long he will remain hospitalized before facing a judge.

Mental health resources

Why you should care:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated it has criminal charges for Southall for obstruction of an officer and public indecency but is prioritizing his treatment for obvious mental illness. The agency noted that its responsibilities sometimes come in the form of protecting someone from themselves, and reminded the public that anyone suffering from mental illness can call 988 to get help and treatment options.