Naked North Carolina man arrested after foot chase along I-85
LAVONIA, Ga. - A North Carolina man faces criminal charges after running naked into the woods near Interstate 85 and fighting with Franklin County deputies on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Franklin County roadside arrest
What we know:
Emergency operators received calls between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. regarding a suspicious person near Neal Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. When deputies from the patrol division arrived, they encountered Jacob Southall of Gastonia, North Carolina, who ran naked into the woods toward I-85.
Other responding deputies found Southall on I-85 near Neal Road. After a brief struggle, deputies took him into custody and transported him to Saint Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia for an evaluation.
Southall investigation details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what caused Southall to be in the area or why he was without clothing.
The sheriff's office has not released details on how long he will remain hospitalized before facing a judge.
Mental health resources
Why you should care:
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated it has criminal charges for Southall for obstruction of an officer and public indecency but is prioritizing his treatment for obvious mental illness. The agency noted that its responsibilities sometimes come in the form of protecting someone from themselves, and reminded the public that anyone suffering from mental illness can call 988 to get help and treatment options.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Franklin County Sheriff Scott Andrews, who explained the timeline of the calls, the pursuit near Neal Road, the charges filed, and the mental health resources available to the community.