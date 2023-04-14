Prowler wearing nothing but a cover on his head terrorizes small south Georgia town

Police in Metter, Georgia say a naked man has been terrorizing their small town for two weekends in a row now.

The naked prowler has been entering homes in the middle of the night using spare keys, and unlocked doors and windows, according to the Metter Police Department.

The man, who is described as being tall and skinny, only wears something over his head to hide his face.

Several home security cameras have caught the man rambling around town. Police shared one of those videos with FOX 5.

Investigators do not believe the man has stolen anything, but has caused a fright for some homeowners. Police say he has walked into a house while people were inside at least twice.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators say they have not ruled out some sort of substance abuse or mental health problem.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them. They are also urging homeowners in the town to lock their doors and call 911 if there has been any indication someone might be trespassing.

Metter is located about 60 miles northwest of Savannah and 160 miles southwest of Atlanta.