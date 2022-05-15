Woman injured in shooting when argument between juveniles leads to gunfire, police say

article

Atlanta police said a fight between a group of kids led to gunfire, leaving a woman injured.

Police received a report of a shooting and went to Myrtle Drive at around 8:16 p.m. on Saturday to find shell casings but no one injured.

Police learned later a woman received treatment for a gunshot wound at Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County. Police said the woman was shot on Myrtle Avenue and took herself to a hospital. Her injures are not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators learned the shooting was sparked by a dispute between a group of juveniles.