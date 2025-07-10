Music legend Paul McCartney bringing tour to Atlanta in November

article

The Brief Paul McCartney’s Got Back tour returns to North America this fall with 19 new dates Atlanta will host back-to-back shows on November 2 and 3 at State Farm Arena General ticket sales begin July 18 at 10 a.m. local time via paulmccartneygotback.com



Music legend Paul McCartney is bringing his acclaimed Got Back tour back to North America this fall, with 19 newly announced dates across the U.S. and Canada — including two highly anticipated shows in Atlanta.

What we know:

Following his three-night stand at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, which drew rave reviews from Billboard, NPR, and Rolling Stone, McCartney will launch the 2025 leg of Got Back on September 29 in Palm Desert, California. The tour wraps with back-to-back shows at Chicago’s United Center on November 24 and 25.

Atlanta fans can catch McCartney live at State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 and 3.

This marks McCartney’s most extensive North American run since 2022. In recent years, the Got Back tour has wowed sold-out crowds across the U.S., Australia, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., and Europe. Critics continue to hail the experience as a career-spanning celebration of one of music’s most influential figures. "Seeing Paul McCartney live remains a bit of a religious experience," wrote Billboard, while Rolling Stone called the show "a joyful explosion."

2024 MPL Communications Ltd / Photographer: MJ Kim

McCartney’s setlist includes hits spanning his decades-long career—from The Beatles and Wings to his solo catalog—with classics like "Hey Jude," "Band on the Run," and "Let It Be."

The 2025 tour will include McCartney’s long-awaited return to cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Nashville, and New Orleans, as well as first-time shows in Palm Desert and Albuquerque. He’ll be joined by his longtime touring band, including Paul "Wix" Wickens, Brian Ray, Rusty Anderson, and Abe Laboriel Jr., along with the Hot City Horns.

What you can do:

General ticket sales begin July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information, including presale details, can be found at paulmccartneygotback.com.

Paul McCartney Got Back 2025 – Select Dates

Sept. 29 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 11 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Oct. 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2–3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Nov. 24–25 – Chicago, IL – United Center

For the full list of cities and venues, visit paulmccartneygotback.com.